G999 (G999) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.13

G999 (G999) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7.13 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00084476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001341 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.