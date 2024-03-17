G999 Trading Down 12.3% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2.91 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00083398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001348 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

