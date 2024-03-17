Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512,568.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

