Games for a Living Hits One Day Volume of $861,636.11 (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $67.27 million and $861,636.11 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000692 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,887,107,401 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal.
Games for a Living Token Trading
