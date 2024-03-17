Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,377,700 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 5,827,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.6 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.55.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ganfeng Lithium Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.