Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 532,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Gear Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.86.
About Gear Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.