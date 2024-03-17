Geegoopuzzle Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $224.20 million and approximately $36,873.93 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.49525265 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $42,110.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

