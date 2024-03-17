Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 32.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 767,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $1.83 on Friday. Genasys has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.