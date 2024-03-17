Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.70

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.70 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.07). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 123,929 shares changing hands.

Genel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £233.30 million, a PE ratio of -170.41, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.67.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

