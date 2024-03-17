General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $275.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.55. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $277.43.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

