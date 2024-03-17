Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,483,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 3,928,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.8 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNMLF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,550. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.
