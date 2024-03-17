Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,483,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 3,928,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.8 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMLF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,550. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Get Genomma Lab Internacional alerts:

About Genomma Lab Internacional

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

Receive News & Ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.