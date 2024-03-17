Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $168.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
NYSE GPC opened at $153.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
