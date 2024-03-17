Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

GENSF stock remained flat at $28.01 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. Genus has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Get Genus alerts:

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.