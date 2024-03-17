George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Buys 1,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,120.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Rashid Wasti sold 100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.18, for a total transaction of C$18,018.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Rashid Wasti purchased 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,275.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Rashid Wasti purchased 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,748.00.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$180.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$184.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$174.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$162.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$201.00.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

