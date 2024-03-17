Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 2,619,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.
Glencore Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 26,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,716. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.
About Glencore
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.