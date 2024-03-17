Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 2,619,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Glencore Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 26,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,716. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

