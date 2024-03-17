Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,530,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

GPN opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

