Gode Chain (GODE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $20,518.80 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

