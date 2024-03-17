Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Resource Trading Up 8.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter.

GORO stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

