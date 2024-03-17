Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
GORO stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
