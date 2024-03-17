Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $414,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

