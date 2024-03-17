Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.43

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.43 and traded as high as C$14.90. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 2,195 shares.

Goodfellow Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.40 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Goodfellow Dividend Announcement

About Goodfellow

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

