Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $887.16

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 887.16 ($11.37) and traded as high as GBX 997 ($12.77). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 987.60 ($12.65), with a volume of 786,262 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFTU. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,175.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 957.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 887.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

