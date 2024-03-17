Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$10.00

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of GTE opened at C$8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.93 million, a P/E ratio of -32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.05. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.10.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 1.3109244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

