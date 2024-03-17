Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a net margin of 81.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Jason W. Reese bought 120,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,280,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,058,264.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,280,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,058,264.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 16,200 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,318,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,985.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 161,858 shares of company stock worth $311,995. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

