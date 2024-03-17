Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Treasurer Anthony John Krabill Buys 745 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) Treasurer Anthony John Krabill purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greif Stock Up 1.0 %

GEF opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

