Grin Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $282,769.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,114.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.03 or 0.00591697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00126264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00210428 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00124200 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.