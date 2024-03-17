Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 2,129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.9 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 2,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,988. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Banorte
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.