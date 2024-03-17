Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 2,129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 2,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,988. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.