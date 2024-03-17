GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 4,130,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

