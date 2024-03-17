Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.76. 77,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 91,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Gyre Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH-associated liver fibrosis). The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.