Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 821,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Haidilao International stock remained flat at $1.93 during trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

