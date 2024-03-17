Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 821,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Haidilao International stock remained flat at $1.93 during trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.
Haidilao International Company Profile
