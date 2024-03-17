Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 13.93 and last traded at 13.97. Approximately 118,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 170,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.98.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 13.83.

