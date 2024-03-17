Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

