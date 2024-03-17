Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 290,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 41,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,865. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.