Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,993,267 shares.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

(Get Free Report)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.