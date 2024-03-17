Head to Head Analysis: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) vs. MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial 13.24% 9.44% 1.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $308.67 million N/A N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial $205.46 million 5.64 $80.16 million $0.40 28.40

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and MFA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MFA Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. MFA Financial pays out 350.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MFA Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

MFA Financial beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company also qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

