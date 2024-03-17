Head to Head Comparison: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -6.21% -9.60% -2.99% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Icahn Enterprises and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Icahn Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.55%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than U Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $11.85 billion 0.63 -$684.00 million ($1.81) -9.65 U Power $5.42 million 0.53 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

U Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats U Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in investment properties; construction and sale of single-family homes; and management of a country club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

