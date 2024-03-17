Head to Head Contrast: SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) vs. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 4.73% 39.30% 6.20% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and SAI.TECH Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 3 5 0 2.63 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $62.11, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and SAI.TECH Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.43 billion 3.63 $67.81 million $0.71 87.38 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.59 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

Pegasystems beats SAI.TECH Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client's business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

