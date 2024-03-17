Head to Head Review: Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) versus Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.48% 27.08% 5.90% Bonterra Energy 14.06% 8.96% 4.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bonterra Energy has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 36.53%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bonterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bonterra Energy pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Bonterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $26.75 billion 0.49 $621.62 million $2.46 16.76 Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.71 $33.29 million $0.89 5.09

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Bonterra Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar pharmacies; petrol stations; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.