Head-To-Head Review: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TriCo Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.77%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 23.49% 10.64% 1.19% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 23.98% 9.36% 0.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $411.13 million 2.79 $117.39 million $3.52 9.80 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $244.52 million 2.10 $58.65 million $3.08 8.76

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

