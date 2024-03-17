Head to Head Survey: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) vs. Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nCino and Livento Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get nCino alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $462.03 million 7.24 -$102.72 million ($0.58) -50.98 Livento Group $1.97 million 2.09 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Livento Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -14.01% -1.15% -0.91% Livento Group -178.21% -13.88% -12.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares nCino and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for nCino and Livento Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 5 6 0 2.55 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

nCino currently has a consensus price target of $34.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given nCino’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than Livento Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

nCino has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nCino beats Livento Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Livento Group

(Get Free Report)

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.