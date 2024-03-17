Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Robin George Williams Acquires 6,380 Shares

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams bought 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £12,122 ($15,531.07).

Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.14 million, a PE ratio of 754.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.33. Headlam Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 316 ($4.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

