HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Buys £6,603.12 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner acquired 73,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £6,603.12 ($8,460.12).

HeiQ stock opened at GBX 9.35 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £13.14 million, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.62. HeiQ Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.29).

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

