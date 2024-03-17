HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Buys £6,603.12 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner acquired 73,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £6,603.12 ($8,460.12).
HeiQ Stock Performance
HeiQ stock opened at GBX 9.35 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £13.14 million, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.62. HeiQ Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.29).
HeiQ Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HeiQ
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.