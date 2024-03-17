Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $460.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 332,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

