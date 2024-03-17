HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.36 million and $207,094.55 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005597 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,293.36 or 0.99658001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010196 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00152479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005023 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $236,533.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

