Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hibbett in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.08. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIBB. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.51 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

