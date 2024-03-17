Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.