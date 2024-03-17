Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Plans — Dividend of $0.03

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE HSHP opened at $8.24 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSHP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

