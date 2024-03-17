Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 2,747 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $38,979.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
NYSE:HIMS opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
