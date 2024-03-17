Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 2,747 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $38,979.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

