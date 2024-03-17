HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

HMNKF opened at $45.80 on Friday. HMS Networks AB has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment.

