HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
HMNKF opened at $45.80 on Friday. HMS Networks AB has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65.
About HMS Networks AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HMS Networks AB (publ)
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.