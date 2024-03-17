Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Ivan Schofield Sells 20,000 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.28), for a total value of £66,800 ($85,586.16).

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 326 ($4.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £559.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,630.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.49. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 410 ($5.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

