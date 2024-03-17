Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Shares of Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.49), with a volume of 622,766 shares traded.
Home Reit Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The firm has a market cap of £300.81 million, a PE ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
About Home Reit
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
